CORRECTED-EDF Energy extends outages at UK's Dungeness B nuclear power plant

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - EDF Energy has extended outages to July at the two reactors at its Britain’s Dungeness B nuclear power plant, the company’s outage website showed.

The two reactors at the plant have been offline since late summer 2018 as the company has been carrying out inspections and maintenance of pipes carrying steam to the turbine.

EDF’s EDF Energy is also trying to complete repair work on corrosion identified during inspections of safety back-up systems at the plant on the south coast of England.

The Dungeness B21 reactor was due to come back online on April 20 but the outage has been extended to July 18. The Dungeness B22 unit was previously due back online on May 2 but that has been extended to July 8.

Earlier this week, EDF Energy extended two planned outages at Britain’s Hinkley Point B nuclear plant to June to complete further inspections of the reactor cores.

These are required at its two longest operating stations, Hunterston B and Hinkley Point B.

EDF Energy operates 15 nuclear reactors in Britain, providing about 20% of the country’s electricity. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Jan Harvey)