2 months ago
Environmental groups seek halt to South Carolina nuclear plant
June 22, 2017 / 10:46 PM / 2 months ago

Environmental groups seek halt to South Carolina nuclear plant

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Two environmental advocacy groups have asked the South Carolina Public Service Commission to halt spending on a troubled nuclear power plant north of Columbia, saying massive electricity rate hikes loom if construction is not stopped.

In a complaint filed on Thursday with the commission, the Sierra Club and Friends of the Earth also asked that a hearing be held to weigh alternative sources of energy, including wind and solar.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2t0TShm

