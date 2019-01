Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. steel producer Nucor Corp said on Monday it would spend about $1.35 billion to build a plate mill in the U.S. Midwest.

The mill, which is expected to be fully operational in 2022, would be able to produce 1.2 million tons a year of steel plate products and would create about 400 full-time jobs, the company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)