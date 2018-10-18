FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 1:13 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

REFILE-Nucor profits nearly triples as steel tariffs kick in

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct link in paragraph two)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. steelmaker Nucor Corp on Thursday reported a third-quarter profit that nearly tripled as a strong U.S. economy and President Donald Trump’s hefty tariffs on steel imports supported robust growth in both shipments and prices.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $676.66 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 29 from $254.85 million a year earlier. The company posted earnings per share of $2.13, compared with 79 cents a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $6.74 billion from $5.2 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
