April 19, 2018 / 1:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nucor quarterly revenue rises 15.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. steelmaker Nucor Corp reported on Thursday a 15.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by higher shipments and selling prices.

However, net income attributable to shareholders fell to $354.2 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $356.9 million, a year earlier. The company posted earnings per share of $1.10 compared with $1.11, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $5.57 billion from $4.82 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

