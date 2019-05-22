Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
May 22, 2019 / 7:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Amgen offers to buy Copenhagen-based Nuevolution for $167 mln

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Amgen, the world’s largest biotechnology company, said on Wednesday it offered to buy Scandinavian biopharmaceutical company Nuevolution AB for 1.61 billion Swedish crowns ($166.8 million).

Amgen’s cash offer of 32.5 Swedish crowns represents a premium of 168.6% to Nuevolution’s closing price on Tuesday.

Separately, Copenhagen-headquartered Nuevolution said its board unanimously recommended Amgen’s offer. ($1 = 9.6543 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below