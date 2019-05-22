Amgen offers to buy Copenhagen-based Nuevolution for $167 mln

May 22 (Reuters) - Amgen, the world’s largest biotechnology company, said on Wednesday it offered to buy Scandinavian biopharmaceutical company Nuevolution AB for 1.61 billion Swedish crowns ($166.8 million).

Amgen’s cash offer of 32.5 Swedish crowns represents a premium of 168.6% to Nuevolution’s closing price on Tuesday.

Separately, Copenhagen-headquartered Nuevolution said its board unanimously recommended Amgen’s offer. ($1 = 9.6543 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)