UPDATE 2-Australia's Nufarm to sell some South America assets to Sumitomo for $805 mln; shares surge

* Stock hits over 1-year high in record intraday gain

* Parties enter into 2-year supply deal

* Proceeds to be used to reduce debt (Updates with share movement, adds details)

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Australia’s Nufarm Ltd said on Monday it would sell its crop protection and seed treatment assets in South America to Japan’s Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd for A$1.19 billion ($804.8 million), sending Nufarm shares soaring in early trade.

Shares of the crop protection company rose as much as 55.6%, their best-ever intraday percentage gain, to more than a one-year high of A$6.94.

The divestment, including assets in Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Colombia, had been unanimously recommended by Nufarm’s board and the firm will buy the A$97.5 million preference securities issued to Sumitomo last month at deal completion.

Nufarm and Sumitomo will enter into a two-year supply agreement and transitional services agreement under which Nufarm will provide procurement services and continue to supply certain products to the South American businesses.

Nufarm said it was confirmed as the preferred commercialisation partner for Sumitomo’s proprietary fungicides Pavecto and Indiflin in Germany, Poland and the UK.

The Melbourne-headquartered company said that after the transaction, the crop protection business would focus on the major agricultural markets of Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific.

Nufarm said the proceeds from the transaction would be used to pay down debt and reduce group financing costs.

In a separate statement, Sumitomo said the transaction would see its crop protection revenue in South America triple, surpassing that of the North American region.

Nufarm said its annual underlying net profit after tax dropped about 10% to A$89.1 million for full-year 2019 ended July 31, due mainly to the impact of a full year of depreciation and amortisation relating to acquired European portfolios.

The pesticides and crop seeds producer said the performance improvement programme in Australia was forecast to deliver increased earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of between A$10 million and A$15 million in 2020.

“Resolution of the supply issues that impacted product availability in Europe in 2019 is expected to contribute positively to earnings for 2020,” Nufarm said.

It said, however, that the tight supply conditions experienced in 2019 for some technical ingredients sourced from China were expected to continue having a negative impact on the cost of goods during 2020.

Severe dry weather has threatened grain production across Australia’s east coast, prompting Nufarm to cut its 2019 annual earnings guidance in August, citing the drought as a major cause.

. ($1 = 1.4786 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Peter Cooney)