Basic Materials
January 16, 2020 / 10:57 PM / a minute ago

Australia's Nufarm sees about 50% drop in first half core profit

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australian farm chemical supplier Nufarm Ltd said on Friday it expects core earnings to halve in the first-half due to challenging market conditions and extreme weather.

The company expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to be between A$55 million ($37.93 million) and A$65 million, when it reports results on March 25.

The company had reported an EBITDA of A$120.9 million in the first half of last year.

$1 = 1.4499 Australian dollars Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

