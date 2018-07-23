UPDATE 2-Australia's Nufarm cuts 2018 pre-tax profit guidance as dry weather wilts crops

* Nufarm cuts profit guidance from its Australian division

* Says viable crop season unlikely in many parts of the country

* Division typically accounts for a fifth of company revenues

* Shares fall 10 pct to hit two-year low (Adds details, share market reaction)

By Colin Packham

SYDNEY, July 23 (Reuters) - Agricultural chemical company Nufarm Ltd cut guidance for its fiscal 2018 underlying earnings on Monday after dry weather in Australia reduced demand for crop protection products, sending its shares down as much as 10 percent.

Unseasonable dry weather across Australia, one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters, has hampered many of the country’s rural companies, although Nufarm is the first to acknowledge production of crops such as wheat could fall drastically.

Nufarm said it had anticipated a rise in demand from farmers for products used after crops emerged, after many growers were forced to sow into dry soils.

But the company said it has been forced to re-evaluate.

“Following feedback from Nufarm teams in the regions who had been communicating with growers and channel partners... it was determined that the market had reached a turning point, and it was now considered unlikely that a viable crop season would occur in many parts of the country,” Nufarm said in a statement.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the year ending July 31 was now expected at A$255 million to A$270 million ($190 million to $201 million), down from $302.3 million a year ago, it said.

Nufarm had already downgraded its guidance in May, citing challenging climatic conditions across Australia/New Zealand, Europe and North America.

The company said on Monday its Australian and New Zealand business was suffering from “one of the driest autumns since records began more than 100 years ago.”

It forecast EBIT from the business of A$5 million to A$10 million, down from A$51.6 million a year ago.

Australia is Nufarm’s second largest business segment, a market that accounted for just over one-fifth of the company’s revenues last year.

Shares in Nufarm fell as much as 10 percent to hit a two-year low after the announcement.

The company added that it expects low levels of anticipated demand and a current supply surplus to constrain sales and margin into fiscal-year 2019.

Nufarm said it is also reviewing the impairment implications for the Australian business.