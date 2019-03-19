Australia's Nufarm swings to interim loss, suspends dividend

March 20 (Reuters) - Australian crop protection company Nufarm Ltd swung to a half-year loss and suspended its interim dividend on Wednesday as dry weather across Europe and Australia sapped demand for its herbicide and fertilizers.

Net loss for the six months to Jan. 31 was A$13.6 million ($9.63 million), compared with a profit of A$12 million in the same period last year.

However, the company’s revenue rose 8 percent on strength in its seed technology segment in the Americas, Europe and Asia. ($1 = 1.4116 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)