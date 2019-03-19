UPDATE 1-Dry weather erodes Australia's Nufarm interim earnings, 2019 outlook

(Adds outlook, details on results, context)

March 20 (Reuters) - Australian crop protection company Nufarm Ltd posted a half-year loss and cut its fiscal 2019 outlook on Wednesday as dry weather across Europe and Australia sapped demand for its herbicides and fertilizers.

Net loss for the six months to Jan. 31 was A$13.6 million ($9.63 million), compared with a profit of A$12 million in the same period last year. The company also suspended its interim dividend.

Nufarm said it expects 2019 core earnings in the range of A$440-470 million, down from its previous forecast range of A$500-530 million.

Dry weather across Australia has prompted farmers to postpone or even reduce expenses on fertilisers and pesticides because of the threat of a second straight crop failure. Hot weather will plague Australia for at least three more months, the country’s meteorology bureau said.

Dry weather in central and northern Europe had also hurt wheat and rapeseed harvests.

Nufarm had swung to a loss in fiscal 2018 and had slowed down production with dry weather culling demand.

The company on Wednesday said Australia-New Zealand production levels in 2019 will be about half of that seen in 2018.

However, the company’s revenue rose 8 percent on strength in its seed technology segment in the Americas, Europe and Asia. ($1 = 1.4116 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish and Grant McCool)