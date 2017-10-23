FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Nufarm to buy European crop protection products for $490 mln
October 23, 2017

Australia's Nufarm to buy European crop protection products for $490 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Agricultural chemicals maker Nufarm Ltd said it would buy a range of European crop protection products for $490 million to strengthen its position in Europe where it generates its highest crop protection margins.

Nufarm said it would buy the product portfolio, which includes over 50 crop protection formulations, from Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd and Syngenta AG.

The acquisition is expected to be mid-to-high single digit earnings per share accretive in fiscal 2019, the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
