Australia's Nuix Ltd cuts revenue outlook on license upgrade uncertainty

May 31 (Reuters) - Australia’s Nuix Ltd on Monday downgraded its fiscal 2021 pro-forma revenue forecast, citing uncertainties related to expected license upgrades by existing customers and the addition of new customers.

The intelligence software provider cut its expected FY21 pro-forma revenue range to between A$173 million and A$182 million ($133.38 million to $140.32 million), from the A$180 million to A$185 million forecast earlier.

The company though kept its pro-forma earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) forecast of A$64.6 million to A$66.6 million unchanged. ($1 = 1.2970 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)