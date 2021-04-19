Exclusive: Britain's Kantar nears $1.5 billion deal to buy Vista-backed Numerator, says source

LONDON (Reuters) - British market research firm Kantar is in final talks to buy U.S. rival Numerator from Vista Equity Partners in a deal worth about $1.5 billion, a source with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.

The deal, expected to be announced imminently, will see Kantar taking full control of the U.S. firm which specialises in providing market intelligence and has been backed by buyout fund Vista since 2017.

Kantar declined to comment. Vista was not immediately available for comment.