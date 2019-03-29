Financials
March 29, 2019 / 7:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Stockbroker Numis sees lower first-half revenue

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Numis Corporation Plc said on Friday challenging market environment and lower UK equity capital market volumes would hurt its first-half revenue, which would be about 26 percent lower compared with the same period a year earlier.

However, the UK-based institutional stockbroker said it had benefitted from several investment banking deals in recent weeks, including capital markets transactions for Just Group and Randall & Quilter, and the merger of Primary Health Properties and MedicX. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

