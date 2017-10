HOUSTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - NuStar Energy expects its Statia terminal in the Caribbean island of St. Eustatius to resume partial operation next week and full operation by mid-October after Hurricane Irma damaged some of its tanks, the U.S. firm said on Wednesday.

Statia terminal is one of the largest in the Caribbean with capacity to store up to 13.03 million barrels of crude and refined products.