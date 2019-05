NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - African swine fever is likely to hurt demand for grains and oilseeds in the next couple of years, the chief executive of fertilizer and farm retail dealer Nutrien Ltd said on Thursday.

CEO Chuck Magro, speaking at the BMO Farm to Market conference in New York, said agriculture markets will eventually correct themselves from the impact of the disease, which has killed much of China’s hog herd. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)