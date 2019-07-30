Fertilizer dealer Nutrien sees big corn comeback in 2020, following U.S. floods

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 30 (Reuters) - Fertilizer producer and farm supply dealer Nutrien Ltd expects U.S. farmers to plant as many as 95 million acres (38.5 million hectares) of corn next year, the most in seven years, after a frustrating year of floods, its chief executive said.

The wet conditions left millions of acres unplanted across the U.S. farm belt, but have also lifted corn prices and given farmers incentive to sow more next year, Chief Executive Chuck Magro said on a quarterly conference call on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Marguerita Choy)