Nutrien looks to expand nitrogen plants as price climb

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd, the world’s biggest fertilizer producer by capacity, is looking at expanding several nitrogen fertilizer plants in North America due to rising prices, Chief Executive Chuck Magro said on Tuesday.

Nitrogen prices have climbed as China’s shutdown of coal-fired plants and high European costs of natural gas, a key ingredient in fertilizer production, have curbed capacity outside North America. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)