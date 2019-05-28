Potash producer Nutrien eyes mine expansions over next decade

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s Nutrien Ltd , the world’s biggest producer of potash fertilizer, said on Tuesday that it was evaluating whether to expand its annual production capacity by 5 million tonnes after 2023, around the time that metals miner BHP Billiton is considering a move into potash.

In a presentation to investors in Toronto, Chief Executive Chuck Magro said the additional capacity would consist of expansions to existing Canadian mines during the next decade. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)