August 1, 2018 / 3:21 PM / in an hour

Nutrien to cut about 80 jobs at Saskatchewan mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd said on Wednesday it would cut about 80 positions at its Vanscoy mine in Saskatchewan as the fertilizer maker rebalances its potash production.

The layoffs will include 30 staff and 50 hourly positions that will take effect in the fourth quarter, leaving about 585 employees at the site, the company said.

“The changes will position Vanscoy to operate more efficiently within Nutrien’s entire potash network,” said Susan Jones, president of Nutrien Potash unit. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

