February 18, 2020 / 10:40 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Canada's Nutrien posts quarterly loss on weak potash demand

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd reported a quarterly loss from continuing operations, hurt by weak demand for potash.

The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $48 million, or 8 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $296 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Nutrien said it recorded charges of $128 million, primarily related to the rebranding of the Australian retail business after the Ruralco acquisition.

Sales fell 8.5% to $3.44 billion. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

