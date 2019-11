(Corrects to say sales rose, not fell, in paragraph 3)

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd reported a 51.4% fall in adjusted quarterly profit on Monday, hit by lower demand for its crop nutrients.

Adjusted net income fell to $141 million, or 24 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $290 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 3.6% to $4.13 billion in the quarter. (Reporting by Taru Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)