Basic Materials
July 29, 2019 / 9:41 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Fertilizer maker Nutrien cuts full-year outlook

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd cut its full-year profit outlook on Monday, citing lower potash volumes from floods in the U.S. midwest that delayed the spring planting season and a prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

The company lowered its 2019 adjusted net earnings forecast to $2.70 to $3.00 per share from $2.80 to $3.20 per share and adjusted core earnings to $4.35 billion to $4.70 billion from $4.4 billion to $4.9 billion.

Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below