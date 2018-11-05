Basic Materials
Fertilizer maker Nutrien reports bigger loss on impairment charge

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer and farm supplies dealer Nutrien Ltd reported a bigger loss in the third quarter, hit by a charge related to the closure of a potash facility.

The company, formed by the merger of Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan in January, reported a net loss from continuing operations of $1.07 billion, or $1.74 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The company reported a loss of $53 million a year earlier, based on the combined results of Potash Corp and Agrium.

Nutrien recorded a $1.8 billion non-cash impairment charge due to closure of its Brunswick potash facility, following a strategic review, the company said. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

