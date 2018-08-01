FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 1, 2018 / 10:28 PM / in an hour

Fertilizer maker Nutrien's sales rise about 11 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer and farm supplies dealer Nutrien Ltd’s sales rose 10.8 percent in the second quarter, driven by higher prices for potash and nitrogen fertilizers.

The company, formed by the merger of Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan in January, on Wednesday reported a net income of $741 million in the three months ended June 30. On a pro forma basis, Nutrien earned $705 million in net income a year earlier.

Sales rose to $8.15 billion from $7.35 billion. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.