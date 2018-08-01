Fertilizer maker Nutrien's sales rise about 11 percent

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer and farm supplies dealer Nutrien Ltd’s sales rose 10.8 percent in the second quarter, driven by higher prices for potash and nitrogen fertilizers.

The company, formed by the merger of Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan in January, on Wednesday reported a net income of $741 million in the three months ended June 30. On a pro forma basis, Nutrien earned $705 million in net income a year earlier.

Sales rose to $8.15 billion from $7.35 billion. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)