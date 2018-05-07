Nutrien posts quarterly loss, hurt by delayed spring season

May 7 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer and farm supply dealer Nutrien Ltd, formed in a merger this year, posted a loss in the first quarter on Monday, hurt by a delayed spring season and transportation bottlenecks in Canada which shipments delays outside the country.

Net loss was $1 million in the quarter ended March 31. The company formed by merger of Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan in January said on a pro forma basis, it earned $149 million or 13 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.70 billion from $1.11 billion.