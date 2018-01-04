Fertilizer producer Nutrien to keep Saskatchewan base: premier

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd, the fertilizer company formed this week by a merger of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Agrium, has committed to establishing its head office in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan and increasing corporate office jobs there, Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall said on Thursday.

Wall said in recent meetings, Nutrien’s leading executives agreed to increase corporate office positions in Saskatchewan by 15 percent, to 300, and ensure that the chief executive and/or executive chair of Nutrien will live and work in the province. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)