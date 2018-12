Dec 10 (Reuters) - Tivity Health Inc said on Monday it would acquire Nutrisystem Inc in a cash-and-stock deal that values the weight management product developer at $1.4 billion.

Nutrisystem shareholders will get $38.75 per share in cash and 0.2141 Tivity Health shares for each share of Nutrisystem common stock, Tivity said. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)