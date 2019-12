Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s National Veterinary Care Ltd said it had entered an initial agreement to be acquired by a veterinary clinic chain operator, in a deal valued at A$248.4 million ($168.56 million).

Under the terms of the binding agreement, shareholders of National Veterinary Care will receive A$3.70 per share from VetPartners, the company said on Monday in a statement. ($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)