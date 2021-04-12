Nvidia announces Arm-based 'Grace' server chip in direct challenge to Intel

April 12 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp on Monday said it plans to make a server processor chip based on technology from the United Kingdom’s Arm Ltd, putting it in the most direct competition yet with rival Intel Corp and adding a layer of complexity to the antitrust review of Nvidia’s $40 billion deal to buy Arm.

Intel is the world’s biggest maker of central processors for data center servers but has increasingly seen competition from Arm-based chips. With its “Grace” server processor, Nvidia will be the largest chip company so far to challenge Intel in its key market. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)