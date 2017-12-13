FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nvidia to partner with Japan's Komatsu to bring AI to building sites
December 13, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp will partner with Japanese construction and mining firm Komatsu Ltd to use its artificial intelligence (AI) technology to make building sites safer.

Komatsu will use Nvidia graphics processing units to visualize and analyze construction sites, Nvidia said on Tuesday.

“Future machines will perceive their surroundings and be continuously alert, helping operators work more efficiently and safely,” Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang said.

Nvidia, traditionally a maker of graphics chips for PCs, has been expanding its reach to newer technologies including AI, cloud computing and self-driving cars.

Its shares have soared 79 percent since the beginning of the year, powered largely by these expansion efforts. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

