May 10, 2018 / 8:24 PM / in 2 hours

Chipmaker Nvidia's revenue surges 65.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp reported a 65.6 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Thursday as demand surged for its graphics chips used in data centers, gaming devices and cryptocurrency mining.

The company’s net income rose to $1.24 billion, or $1.98 per share, in the first quarter ended April 29, from $507 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $3.21 billion from $1.94 billion. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

