CORRECTED-Nvidia forecasts fourth-quarter revenue below estimates

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say total revenue “beat”, not “missed” expectation)

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp forecast fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, hurt by seasonal weakness in demand for its gaming cards used in personal computers and laptops.

The graphic chip specialist said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $2.95 billion, plus or minus 2%, while analysts on average were expecting revenue of $3.06 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue fell 5% to $3.01 billion, but beat expectation of $2.91 billion. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)