Nvidia forecasts fourth-quarter revenue above expectations

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, betting on robust demand for its graphic chips for gaming devices and data centers.

The chipmaker said it expects current-quarter revenue of $4.80 billion, plus or minus 2%, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $4.42 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Arun Koyyur)