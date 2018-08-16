FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
August 16, 2018 / 8:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nvidia forecasts revenue below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, overshadowing a profit beat and sending its shares down nearly 6 percent in extended trading.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue of $3.25 billion, plus or minus two percent, whereas analysts on average were expecting revenue of $3.34 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nvidia’s net income rose to $1.1 billion, or $1.76 per share, in the second-quarter ended July 29, from $583 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Nvidia earned $1.94 per share.

Total revenue rose 40 percent to $3.12 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.66 per share and revenue of $3.10 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.