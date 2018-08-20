New Nvidia gaming chips tap artificial intelligence for speed

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp on Monday released a new generation of gaming chips that combine its latest “ray tracing” technology and artificial intelligence to give gamers access to more realistic graphics.

At a Gamescom 2018 press conference in Cologne, Germany, Nvidia rolled out its newest generation of gaming chips - the RTX 2070, RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti. They are based on its recently launched chip blueprint called “Turing,” which Nvidia is also using for higher-priced chips announced last week for game designers, movie makers and other computer graphics professionals. The chips will range from $499 to $999 and will be available in retail stores starting Sept. 20, Chief Executive Jensen Huang said at the event. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)