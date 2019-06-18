AB Volvo to partner with Nvidia to develop AI platform for driverless trucks

STOCKHOLM, June 18 (Reuters) - Sweden’s AB Volvo is joining forces with U.S. chipmaker Nvidia to develop artificial intelligence used in self-driving trucks, the companies said on Tuesday.

The agreement between Volvo and Nvidia is a long-term partnership spanning several years, and work will begin immediately with personnel from the two companies being co-located in Gothenburg, Sweden and Santa Clara, California.

Volvo said the partnership will focus on the development of a flexible, scalable autonomous driving system, which is planned to be used first in commercial pilot schemes before it is deployed in commercial vehicles from the Volvo Group, Volvo said.

“Utilizing Nvidia’s end-to-end artificial intelligence platform for training, simulation and in-vehicle computing, the resulting system is designed to safely handle fully autonomous driving on public roads and highways,” Volvo said in a statement.

Nvidia said it was thrilled to team up with Volvo.

“The latest breakthroughs in AI and robotics bring a new level of intelligence and automation to address the transportation challenges we face,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom Editing by Keith Weir)