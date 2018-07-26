China commerce ministry declines to comment on whether Qualcomm deal approved

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry declined on Thursday to comment on whether or not Qualcomm Inc’s deal to buy NXP Semiconductors had been approved, after a deadline for approving the deal passed without an announcement, and with Qualcomm having said it would drop its bid for the Dutch firm.

The ministry also said during a press briefing that the matter was an anti-monopoly issue and not related to U.S.-China trade frictions. (Reporting by Elias Glenn Editing by Shri Navaratnam)