FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Qualcomm says confident can address EU concerns about NXP deal
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 2 months ago

Qualcomm says confident can address EU concerns about NXP deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm said on Friday it was confident it would addressed EU antitrust concerns about its $38-billion bid for NXP Semiconductors, after EU regulators started an investigation into the deal.

"This acquisition is complementary," the company said in a statement. "Qualcomm continues to expect this transaction to close by the end of 2017."

The European Commission cited a series of worries about the combined company's market power and ability to block rivals and hike prices. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.