FMC wraps up $2 bln acquisition of NxStage

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) wrapped up its $2 billion acquisition of U.S. home dialysis maker NxStage Medical on Friday, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The closure - some 18 months after FMC agreed to buy NxStage - paves the way for the world’s biggest provider of dialysis services to scale up its home dialysis business by investing in new infrastructure, patient training and education.

FMC is aiming for 15 percent of its treatments to be performed at home by 2022, up from around 12 percent at the end of last year, as it seeks to capitalise on a trend for more patients to opt for domestic treatment.