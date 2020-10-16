Monitor appointed after Paul Weiss report finds 'culture of toxicity' in NY courts

New York’s courts administration has tapped the president of the Human Rights Campaign to help implement reforms after a report by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison found the courts plagued by overburdened institutions and signs of racial bias.

Chief Judge Janet DiFiore of the New York State court system announced in a Thursday press release that HRC President Alphonso David will oversee adoption of the report’s recommendations as an independent monitor. The release noted David was once counsel to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

