State AGs, enviros support NYC appeal of climate-change lawsuit v. Big Oil

New York City’s bid to hold large oil companies responsible for the effects of climate change drew support on Thursday from nine attorneys general, three organizations representing U.S. and international cities and mayors, three environmental-justice groups and several legal scholars.

The groups filed five separate amicus briefs urging the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the July dismissal of the city’s lawsuit against BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell. They argue that U.S. District Judge John Keenan in Manhattan ignored the settled and important role of state law in abating local nuisances.

