The former general counsel for the New York City Civil Service Commission (CSC) has pleaded guilty to a state misdemeanor charge of falsifying the hours on her time sheets.

As part of her guilty plea, 62-year-old Marcie Serber agreed to pay more than $15,000 in restitution to the city, investigation department commissioner Margaret Garnett announced Tuesday.

