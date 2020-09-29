Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

Digital threats demand attorney-client ethics revamp, report warns

By Sara Merken

1 Min Read

Threats to the confidentiality of attorney-client communications from increased government surveillance, data breaches and hacking of digital communications require a “new generation of ethics rules,” according to a New York Civil Liberties Union report released Tuesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic and increased use of technology for legal work has highlighted the need to bolster security for digital communications, the report found. Lawyers should be required to use end-to-end encryption for privileged communications and should seek out open source platforms, according to the NYCLU.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/34aALSB

