COPENHAGEN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The main owner of Nykredit , Denmark’s largest mortgage lender, has decided to go ahead with a plan to sell a 10.9 percent stake to five pension funds, putting an end to plans to publicly list the company, Nykredit said.

At a meeting on Thursday Forenet Kredit’s 104-member Committee of Representatives approved the 7.5 billion Danish crown ($1.2 bln) deal, which its board presented two weeks ago. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Susan Fenton)