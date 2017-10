Oct 25 (Reuters) - NYSE Arca Equities, the first all-electronic exchange in the United States, said on Wednesday it suspended routing orders to the Chicago Stock Exchange due to a glitch. (bit.ly/2yJz40M)

NYSE Arca trades more than 8,000 exchange-listed securities and is ranked No.1 in the listing and trading of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)