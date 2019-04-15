Trafigura set to take control of Nyrstar after financial restructuring

April 15 (Reuters) - Swiss-based global commodities trader Trafigura is set to take control of Belgian metals producer Nyrstar after agreeing a financial restructuring with its creditors. Trafigura, which signed a $650 million trade finance framework agreement with Nyrstar in November, will also provide Nyrstar with up to $250 million of secured bridge financing, Nyrstar said.

Nyrstar deferred payment of coupons due on its 2019 and 2024 bonds last month as the company held restructuring talks with its shareholders.