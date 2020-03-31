Westlaw News
March 31, 2020 / 11:32 PM / a few seconds ago

NYU defeats race bias lawsuit over law review

Jonathan Stempel

A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit accusing the New York University Law Review of violating federal anti-discrimination laws by considering race and gender when selecting members and authors.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan said Faculty, Alumni, and Students Opposed to Racial Preferences, a nonprofit opposing affirmative action, demonstrated no “concrete and particularized injury” to support changing the review’s practices.

