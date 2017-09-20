FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scientific Games to buy NYX Gaming for C$775 million
#Market News
September 20, 2017 / 1:23 PM / in a month

Scientific Games to buy NYX Gaming for C$775 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Slot machine maker Scientific Games Corp said on Wednesday it would buy Canada’s NYX Gaming Group Ltd for an enterprise value of about C$775 million ($632 million).

Scientific Games will acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of NYX for C$2.40 per share, which is more than double the value of NYX’s stock as of Tuesday’s close.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018, the companies said.

$1 = 1.2262 Canadian dollars Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
